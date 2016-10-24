Science Interviews

Bob Mizon, British Astronomical Association
There is an increasing body of evidence to suggest how light effects humans but what about animals? Kat Arney and Chris Smith explore the evidence...
Kat - Recently, an increasing body of research suggests that light is one of the key mechanisms involved in how our body clocks regulate. So having a light on signals to your body, WAKEY WAKEY and delays sleep hormones. Essentially, were living in a permanent state of mini jet lag
But its not just any light, the colour of light is important. Norways Mari Hysing, from Uni Health Research in Bergen studies the effect of blue light emitted from your computer screens, televisions and smartphones...
Mari - Many of these screens have quite bright light and some of the blue light might impact your hormone production or the sleep hormone, so it actually sets your clock off a little bit. So in the same sense that being outside in the morning helps your sleep, having very bright light in the evening will probably delay your sleep pattern making it harder for you to fall asleep at night.
Kat - With halogen street lamps increasingly being replaced by LED lights which emit a lot of blue light , this is a cause for concern, especially if you happen to have one of these lights shining through your bedroom window this is because the blue light can disrupt your circadian rhythm, or body clock, as Dr John ONeill, MRC Laboratory for Molecular Biology has argued on the show previously
John - We know that circadian disruption as occurs during shift work for example, is really bad for you in the long terms so theres a very strong association with chronic diseases such as diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders
Chris - Breast cancer
John - Exactly, yes - a load of different cancer.
Chris - But this is in people, - people who can shut out the light with curtains blinds or by putting away their phone but what those who cant? Im referring to nocturnal animals, who have spent millions of years evolving to live in the dark and are now confronted with light 24/7. Whats the cost to them?
Kat - Bob Mizon is the coordinator of the British Astronomical Associations Commission for Dark Skies and he joins us from Bournemouth. Bob, weve heard about how light at night can be harmful for humans - is it the same for animals?
Bob - Verlin Klinkenberg in the National Geographic a few years ago said that we have invaded the night as if it were an occupied country when, in fact, nothing can be further from the truth. Every creature almost in the world has evolved for millions of years to have a day and a night and if we give them a day and a day they're certainly not going to thrive.
Kat - What sort of animals and how are they affected by this light at night?
Bob - Well most species in the world are nocturnal. Its a very good predator avoidance strategy, of course, being in the dark and the bats, moths and owls are the ones that come to mind because theyre the ones we tend to see, Fish, for example, are pretty thrown by light on their water when its supposed to be nighttime. Theres a famous case about ten years ago in Stonehaven in Scotland when anglers were very put out that the fish were not rising to feed at night because the local tennis club was floodlighting their water, and the fishs feeding and foraging habits were completely disrupted. Perhaps they starved - I dont know.
Kat - I could see that would be a problem. One of the animals we do think about a lot of coming out at night is bats but here are impacts on birds as well as other flying species at night - what are some of the impacts on them?
Bob - Yes. I mean most birds - we know of a few nocturnal species but most birds are diurnal. When they migrate, they very often fly very long distances and this goes into the night. Some American and Canadian cities are now turning off lights in tall buildings because birds, for reasons still not clear, will fly straight into lit windows. Its the Fatal Light Awareness Programme, otherwise known as FLAP in Canada and America, which highlights this problem and they show on the internet where you can find pictures of literally thousands of birds that have died overnight hitting tall buildings. This is a problem indeed. Birds migrate partly by using the light cues of the stars and the moon and we really shouldnt try to overpower those cues by shining most unnecessary light. Canary Wharf at three oclock in a morning - do all those lights really need to be on?
Kat - I think that is an issue. What sort of cost is it to the economy, and also to the environment, from keeping all these lights on all the time when maybe they dont need to be?
Bob - Ive searched, trawled through many a website trying to find the cost of light pollution and there are almost as many estimates as there are websites. But, let me give you one example: there is a website, I think its from the Slovenian Dark Sky Association and they claim that Europe as a whole spends seven billion euros, thats not million thats billion euros every year lighting up the night sky.
Kat - Wow! And presumably thats a huge amount of wasted carbon dioxide as well just going out?
Bob - It is. You know people say oh, astronomers moaning about light pollution. But its everybodys problem because its your council tax being thrown away. Its money and energy that we really cant afford.
Kat - So with the Commission for Dark Skies - what are you actually asking for? Should we just switch everything off and night and go back to completely living in the dark?
Bob - No, no no. Absolutely not, no. Were not crazy, we dont want people to live in medieval darkness. We want star quality lighting. We just want lights to shine where theyre needed. I took a photo today of the latest new light on the wall of my community centre here in Dorset. Its a typical modern wall mounted LED floodlight; it cannot be pointed downward; it shines sideways into neighbouring houses; it shines into the night sky; it dazzles oncoming drivers and people walking to the centre. Its an anti-light, instead of revealing it conceals. This is absolutely poor lighting at its very worst.
Kat - If you're campaigning for better lights and more sensible lighting, have you had any successes so far, are you actually getting this message through?
Bob - Yes, the Commission for Dark Skies has been in existence now for twenty-five years and weve had quite a lot of success talking to the highways agency for example. Eversince the mid-nineties, they will not put a road light in on a main road that shines up which is good. Nearly all are LEDs and the only problem is they are too bright for the job and theyre very blue and, as weve heard, blue is not good if live near a light.
