Science Interviews

Interview

Mon, 24th Oct 2016

Why we fear the dark

Professor Roger Ekirch, Virginia Tech

Listen Now    Download as mp3 from the show The End of Night

If you went outside right now, would you be able to see the Milky Way? The fact Darknessis that as more of us move to cities, light pollution is creeping into all of our lives. But how did we end up in a light-drenched world in the first place? Because of our fear of the dark, as Graihagh Jackson found out...

Graihagh - Are you afraid of the dark? I used to think that witches would come and bite my toes off it I lay on my belly and hung my feet over the edge of the bed. The real kicker was that this was the most comfortable way to sleep. But where does this fear of the dark come from?

Roger - Its impossible to say with any precision when our fear of the dark began, but certainly night was mans first necessary evil.

Graihagh - Thats Roger Ekirch, historian from Virginia Tech. And you can see why it might be our first necessary evil

Picture this youre a caveman, its nighttime and youre all tucked up with your furry skins ready for sleep, ahh. And then what was that? You dont want to seem like a big jessie so you dont do anything - you just listen.

Jez is that a thats it youre on high alert. Except its pitch black, you cant see a thing so you listen all night long, praying for the Sun to come up, and that you wont get eaten alive.

Your fear, initially at least, was what was in the dark and then, eventually, your fear became of the dark itself. And this is an idea that Edmund Burke had...

Roger - The famous philosopher and political theorist in the eighteenth century was of the opinion that our fear was inherent.

Graihagh - But not all believe this to be true.

Roger - John Locke's explanation was that there was no such inherent fear. That, in fact, children were told ghost stories in order to get them to go to bed, in order to control them and, hence, this fear was instilled. More recently, psychologists have tried to bridge the gap. They have speculated that there was no innate fear of darkness at first but naturally, deprived of vision at a time when predators roamed free. Men and women, if they did not fear dark at the outset, they nonetheless quickly came to associate it with perils of all sorts, both real and imagined. So that by the time of ancient civilisations, virtually all associated darkness with demons, danger, and death.

Graihagh - And this makes sense, since being safely tucked up in bed in a house with locks and access to a light switch, we still fear the dark. Yet, instead of wolves, bears, and toe biting witches, its criminals and car accidents. But, is there any evidence to suggest that there are more crashes and crooks at nighttime?

Roger - I think its incontestable, although there are some fierce opponents of light pollution. The prime association being the International Dark Sky Association whose work I greatly admire. But to contend, as some member do, that there is no association between darkness and crime is poppycock in my opinion. The same with automobile accidents.

Graihagh - However, we have covered scientific research on the show that suggests precisely the opposite. Heres Rebecca Steinbeck from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine talking about her research she published last year. I played it to Roger too

Rebecca - We invited every local authority in England and Wales to give us information on any changes that they had made to street lighting and, if they had made any changes to street lighting, what were the dates of those changes, and what were their locations. And then we were able to use data from the police on the locations and timings of road traffic casualties and crimes, and then we were able to model whether any changes in street lighting provision are associated with changes in road traffic casualties or crimes.

In the end, we were able to get data from sixty-two local authorities, which included over twenty-five thousand kilometres of road where there had been some form of street lighting change, and we found no evidence that these were associated with increases in road collisions or crimes.

Graihagh - Where's your evidence is what Im trying to say when clearly this study suggests that, actually, there isnt more crime associated, or road collisions even, with darkness?

Roger - To that I would say, for that one study there are at least a five or ten that contradict it. I would also say that its a matter of common sense whether youre driving a car down a dark road that you do not know, or in my case, walking in Richmond, Virginia, a city with a very high rate of crime, it can be very, very dangerous. I was reassured by the fact that there was any number of street lamps.

Graihagh - So in your opinion then Roger, our fear of the dark is still justified?

Roger - Yes, oh yes. To limit or, in some cases, entirely do away with street lamps would be, to my knowledge, the first example in human history whereby a widely used technology of proven merit had been rejected or constrained.

References

Multimedia

Subscribe Free

Related Content

Comments

Make a comment

We (or most of us) receive about 99% of our information from our eyes, so it's not surprising that we get a little upset when that disappears. However although the video bandwidth is enormous, most of it is redundant: the exact colour of a leaf, or the number of leaves on a tree, can have an aesthetic impact but really isn't a matter of life and death, and even if it were, the decision could wait until morning.

The test is whether blind people are afraid of the dark, and AFAIK the answer is a rational caution in moving around with no middle- or long-distance cues at any time, but anything within earshot or arm's length is obviously no more of a problem, therefore no more an object of fear, at night than it is in daylight. In fact, knowing that your predators are unsighted gives you an advantage on your own territory. 

The "bandwidth" consideration is interesting when we consider driving, and more particularly flying, at night. Once you get past the initial unfamiliarity of moving at high speed with very few visual cues, you realise that having fewer distractions can actually improve your task accuracy if the important bits (road centerline, runway limits, other vehicles/aircraft) are reflective or properly lit. I, for one ,feel a lot more comfortable rushing around the country in the dark!  alancalverd, Tue, 25th Oct 2016

Following on from the posts above, here is a question which I've sometimes thought about:

Suppose a blind person is living alone in their own house.  The person has adapted to their blindness, to the extent that they can manage everyday tasks, such as getting up, washing, moving about the house, preparing meals, and everything else, with competence.

When night comes (as perhaps announced by the radio, saying it's ten o'clock), does the person switch on the electric lights in their house, or do they carry on doing everything in the dark?

Logically, there's no reason at all why the person should switch on the lights at night.  But doesn't it seem slightly eerie to be walking around in the dark, and perhaps making a supper sandwich or a cup of cocoa in a pitch-black kitchen? zx16, Wed, 26th Oct 2016

My blind friends switch the lights on at night so that friends and potential thieves know the house is occupied. They also say a flickering television adds realism but as they can't see the picture, they turn the sound off and listen to the radio! alancalverd, Wed, 26th Oct 2016

Thanks - the point about switching on the lights at night to deter burglars hadn't occurred to me.  But it makes sense.

Actually it reminds me of a very vaguely-remembered story, or perhaps a movie, something about a blind person who had a burglar or some person with nefarious intent in the house. And the blind person had switched off all the lights, thereby neutralising the sighted burglar's advantage, until a refrigerator door got opened in the kitchen, and the fridge's interior light shone out.

Does that ring a bell with anyone, I wonder?

zx16, Sat, 29th Oct 2016

Blindness is not an all or none situation. Some "blind" people can still discriminate light from dark, or can see but have very poor acuity vision. As such, turning the lights on can be helpful because it adds extra information in terms of light contrasts, sometimes colours etc, which can make life easier (in addition to the benefits mentioned above). chris, Mon, 31st Oct 2016

See the whole discussion | Make a comment


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL