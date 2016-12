Science Interviews

Interview Fri, 18th Nov 2016

How your brain knows where you are

Professor Kate Jeffrey, University College London

Most animals, including humans, need to be able to navigate around their environment to find food and water, to return to shelter and learn where there is danger. This means that our brains are astonishingly adept at working out where we are. Kate Jeffrey is a neuroscientist at UCL and she spoke to Georgia Mills about how our brains can pull this off...

Kate - Well a very important thing when youíre walking round a familiar environment is memory. So youíve been there before, for example you come out of the underground tube station and thereís the street. The first thing you brain has to do is recall, based on what you can see now, its map of the last time you were there and that map has an orientation to it, so a compass direction which youíve learned about as well and then you have to decide where you want to go. So somewhere in that map is a goal so, so for example, if you want to go to the pub or the post office or something. So you have to try and recall in your memory where that goal is and then plan a path from one to the other.

Georgia - And what form does this map take in the brain?

Kate - Well, like all forms of knowledge, itís fundamentally activity of neurons. And we think that some of the neurons that are particularly important for space are these things called space cells, which are found in the hippocampus which is a little part of the brain, very deep in the part of the brain behind the ears - the temporal lobe. These neurons become very active when you go to a particular place. So each neuron has itís own place where it becomes active and, we think, what these neurons are doing is signalling that youíre at a particular place. And often itís a place that youíve been to before, in which case it will be the same neuron that was active the last time you were there.

Georgia - Okay. So, for example, when I go into my kitchen, would my kitchen neuron light up?

Kate - Thatís right, although thatís not just one neuron - its many. So as youíre walking around your kitchen, these neurons will become active one after the other. The map is spread among hundreds of thousands of neurons - itís not just one. But the puzzle now is a neuron being active might tell you where you are, but how do you represent where you want to be? So is there another map or is the same map and, if so, what does the activity of the place where you want to be look like? So we havenít solved that one yet - itís still a mystery.

Georgia - As well as these place cells, which light up when youíre in a familiar area, are even more mysterious neurons which can help you navigate around any space, and theyíre called grid cells!

Kate - Grid cells are neurons that are found in the entorhinal cortex, which is the part of the brain that sends most of the cortical projections to the hippocampus from the sense organs and so on, and these neurons were investigated because of the this projection. So it was thought that if we look at what was sending to the place cells, we might get some insights as to how the place cells know where the rat is, or the human.

And it was discovered that these neurons are also active when the rat goes into specific places. But itís not just one place for these cells, itís multiple places, and these multiple places are evenly spaced and regularly ranged. The neurons themselves are randomly scattered throughout the entorhinal cortex, but the patches of activity are equally spaced. Itís hard to imagine quite what that means if you havenít seen a neuron but, when the rat goes into a particular place, a grid cell will be active. If the rat walks 30 cm north, let's say, that cell will become active again. The rat walks another 30cm north and that cells becomes active again. And if you plot out all of the places this neuron likes to fire, you find it makes this really regular pattern. So itís a very extraordinary discovery.

Itís a type of thing that we would never have predicted in a million years but, once it was discovered, it immediately all fell into place - aha, this how the place cells know how far the rat has walked. Itís using these grid cell, and these grid cells are switching on and off, and on and off, and on and off as the rat walks and thatís how the place cells know how far the rats gone. So now weíre trying to understand exactly all of that works.

Georgia - Yeah, thatís incredible. Iím assuming it doesnít matter how fast or slow the rat is going, they seem to be able to know the distance. Do we have any idea how these neurons are lighting up so consistently?

Kate - Not yet. There are lots of theories and youíre quite right, itís independent of how fast or slowly the rats walking, so the cells are able to interpret the sensory information thatís coming in based on how fast they know the ratís going. So, somewhere in the brain is some neurons that are calculating how fast the ratís going, so the hunt is on now to find out where those are. They may be in the entorhinal cortex; thereís some evidence for that, but then the question becomes well, how do they know how fast the ratís walking? And thereís a whole lot of ways that might be: from the visual world and the speed with which it moves past the eyes, from the movements the ratís making, how fast the legs are moving, and so on, and so on. So a lot of information is being integrated to make these calculations.

Georgia - Our brains, it turns out, can layer grids over our environment while we move - pretty impressive. But, with all our reliance on our smartphones and satnavs to get us around, will our navigation centres, our hippocampuses, shrivel away and die.

Kate - Thatís a very good question. Is it really use it or lose it? So I think itís probably too soon to tell the answer to that. My hunch is probably not, because the hippocampus is very busy. Youíre using it all of the time just to walk around your house, even though you donít need your phone and GPS or anything. You still needing your hippocampus to know where you are in your house; how do I get from my bedroom to my bathroom and so on, so itís always busy?

Maybe itís not as busy these days as it would have been in olden times when we were navigating through the forests. Thatís quite possibly true but, on the other hand, we stimulate our brains in a lot of other ways with our watching television, and our virtually reality games, and so on. So I think weíre not going to become a species of decrepit, brain damaged people unable to function. I think weíll adapt; we always adapt and technology always ends up enriching our lives, I think.

