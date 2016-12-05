Science Interviews

Dr Adam Roberts, UCL
Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show When The Drugs Don't Work...
Antibiotics are chemicals that kill bacteria but leave us unharmed. However, bacteria are evolving so that our drugs are no longer kill them. And if enough species of bacteria become resistant to sufficient numbers of our antibiotics, the treatable are going to become untreatable, and relatively simple infections, and also simple hospital procedures will become life-threatening. How serious would this scenario be? After all, antibiotics were only discovered a little under 100 years ago and we survived up until then, so surely we can do the same again? Well be putting the problem under the microscope this week, starting with where antibiotics came from in the first place. Liam Messin went to see UCL microbiologist Adam Roberts...
Adam - Antibiotic resistance is probably as old as the bacteria themselves. Its a tried and tested evolutionary strategy to produce these natural antibiotics which we use in medicine in order to give the bacteria that produced them a competitive advantage over their neighbours.
Liam - So the majority of antibiotics were using were first made by a bacteria?
Adam - Thats right, yeah. Theyre natural products which were discovered usually by analysing soil microbes - bacteria and fungi that live in the soil.
Liam - So were talking on evolutionary timescales. Whats the oldest known record we have of antibiotic resistance then?
Adam - I can recall a paper in Science a few years ago where they looked at 30 thousand year old permafrost and the bacteria that they analysed in that sample had resistance genes in their genomes, which were pretty similar to the ones that we find in clinical isolates today.
Liam - How widespread are these antibiotic resistance genes - is it just limited to soil and permafrost? I mean, Im in an office right now and my office doesnt have antibiotic resistance bacteria, does it?
Adam - I think it probably would and we could test for that quite easily, actually. If I sent you some swabs and you swabbed whatever you want to in your office, your desk maybe or your computer keyboard and then send those back, we could grow all of the isolates that we can from those swabs and then we can test for both antibiotic production against a range of indicator strains we have. And we can also test whether the isolates from your swabs are resistant to a whole suite of different antibiotics. So youll have a swab-off.
Liam - Let the swab-off commence
Graihagh - So shall we label this so weve got it right? So this ones my desk right?
Liam - Yes, Graihaghs desk.
Graihagh - Graihaghs desk. Ah, Im nervous about whats going to be on here. Okay, swab number one done. Swab number two
Liam - I should say my keyboards been used by a lot more people than just me.
Graihagh - Yeah, yeah, yeah. Right which bit do you reckon? The space bars probably used the most, right?
Liam - Yeah, the space bar, yeah. Because my keyboard was so disgusting, we took two samples to satisfy our curiosity.
Graihagh - Ah, theres black stuff on it!
Liam - Ah, thats probably just because I work so hard! All swabbed up - there was only one thing left to do. Who do you think is going to be the worst? Place your bets now!
Adam - Were in a class two lab this morning so weve got to put the lab coats on and follow all the rules because we work with some quite interesting pathogens.
Liam - Adam had taken our grubby swabs to see what he could grow on the equivalent of bacteria food, agar. And the results were, as expected, pretty grim!
Adam - You can see here that on samples two, three, theres quite a lot of different bacteria.
Liam - All three of the plates had grown a mass of furry stuff. One even looked like someone had sneezed on it. But, interestingly, no two swabs were alike despite the fact I swabbed the J key and the space bar of my keyboard. Theyre centimetres apart but entirely different bacterial colonies.
Adam - So it just shows that the microbial diversity centimetres away from one area will be different in another.
Liam - Adam then grows these colonies further, before putting them onto some more agar but this one contains antibiotics. So, if they grow here it means we have antibiotic resistant bacteria living on our keyboards!
Adam - And you can see clearly here from swab number four, so this is your second keyboard swab. This is the one, which there was a lot of bacterial cells on it, but it all seemed to be the same thing. So thats growing on ampicillin really well.
Liam - So there was antibiotic resistant bacteria on my keyboard?
Adam - Yeah. So its growing on ampicillin, its growing on tetracycline, its growing on kanamycin and its also growing on chloramphenicol.
Liam - So its resistant to all those antibiotics?
Adam - All four, yeah. So its a multidrug resistant bacterial isolate. Its resistant profile is quite surprising.
Liam - Oh, really? Surprising in a good way?
Adam - Well I wouldnt have expected something to grow on all four of those antibiotics. Theyre all different chemicals and they all have different activities, so to find something that grows on them all is unusual.
Liam - Yikes! Wheres the desk disinfectant? I fared pretty badly then, but what about Graihagh? Well, she didnt have any resistance but she did have bacteria that were killing off other bacterial nasties.
Adam - The second isolate is producing something, pumping it into the agar, and thats preventing the Micrococcus from growing.
Liam - Micrococcus is just a weak bacterium. It lives on our skin and does healthy people no harm. However, if Adam matched Graihaghs strain against something a little more lethal, how would it fare?
Adam - Weve got a multidrug resistant E.coli, and you can see that the very small zone of inhibition.
Liam - So Graihaghs sample has something that appears to be killing multiple drug resistant E.coli?
Adam - Thats correct, yes. So what we really want is something that can kill exactly this type of bug because thats whats causing problems in the clinic, so its really encouraging we find something like that. So it just shows how easy it is to find antibiotics pretty much anywhere in the environment. Whether theyre new and useful for medicine, obviously will take many years of study to find out but, if we dont look, we wont find them.
Chris - That was Adam Roberts there. And If youd like to learn whats lurking where you live and work, you can get in touch with Adam via his website, SwabAndSend.co.uk So can we get rich from your antibiotic-producing E.coli, Graihagh?
Graihagh - Well, great minds think alike because I put this to Liam, and sadly not. It may have been growing on my keyboard but because Adam has discovered it, it belongs to him.
Chris - So can we actually see what these bugs look like then?
Graihagh - Yeah, its pretty grimy. Ive got some photos of the petri dishes here in which weve grown. These first two are Liams - they sort of look like yellow lichen on a petri dish, dont they?
Chris - Yeah, lots of little blobs of bacterial colonies.
Graihagh - Yummy! And then at my plate Ive got something similar, this yellow lichen stuff but then Ive also got this weird milky substance at the top corner.
Chris - Some kind of mould isnt it, or something?
Graihagh - Yeah, it doesnt look particularly nice.
Chris - Swarming all over the place, nice!
Graihagh - But whats particularly interesting is this last plate that Liam and Adam discussed. And this is a plate with bacteria already on it and we put that little E.coli-killing strain that was on my keyboard and we grew it. And whats really interesting youve got this crater, this white section and its got this blast zone where its killed everything around it.
Chris - Yeah, so the bug colony from your desk is in the middle and theres nothing growing about a centimetre all round it. Its just killed off all the bugs.
Graihagh - I know, its pretty amazing, isnt it? Im kind of glad to have that on my keyboard. Maybe Im protected against E.coli now.
Chris - Maybe we should share our keyboards and rotate them round the office.
Graihagh - Well, you can see the pictures for yourself on facebook. Just head to facebook.com/thenakedscientists.
