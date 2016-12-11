Science Interviews

Peter Cowley, Tech Investor
In the last week, the UK Governments Investigatory Act became Law. Known as the Snooper's Charter the law requires internet service providers to keep a record of all internet browsing history. The justification for the act is that it will help intelligence services counter terrorism, but critics point out that the information will also be shared with intelligence agencies but also government departments as diverse as HM revenue and Customs and the Department of Transport. Tech investor Peter Cowley joined Graihagh Jackson in the studio...
Peter - Theyre storing the record of where you browse, so where youve looked at. They would, for instance, store the fact that youve been on the BBC website and how long youve been there. What theyre not storing, at the moment anyway who knows later, is which pages you looked at. Whether youve gone on the technology page, the politics page etc., and all the internet service providers, the ones we log on to, will store that for up to a year.
The justification is that by having somebody who's committed a crime or is likely to commit a crime, looking at their browsing history will give you an idea of what theyve been looking at and, therefore, what they might have been researching on. So, an extreme example would be bomb making. Youd go onto a site which is only about bomb making, that would then make the connection there for the security forces.
Graihagh - Surely a needle in a haystack kind of scenario. Im thinking of how many web pages I look at in a week and then times that by the population of the U.K. - a huge number of people and data there. Do you think this is a step too far?
Peter - Definitely a step too far. The actual amount of data, if they can work out what your ISP was, they can at least go to that ISP and work out what youve connected on.
Graihagh - Sorry - ISP?
Peter - Internet Service Provider - thats the person youre actually connect to. There will be a vast amount of data. The thought of actually looking through all this data for a whole year, as you say, how many zeros do you want to go to?
Graihagh - Mind Boggling!
Peter - Yeah. So to actually look through all the data will be almost impossible, but I think they will be targeting somebody at that point.
Graihagh - You might argue that, actually, everything is hackable these days, nothings really safe. So how safe do you think this is going to be with the internet service providers?
Peter - Very unsafe! If its regarded by somebody who wants to hack it as a very valuable source of data, which it probably will be.
Graihagh - Why would it be valuable?
Peter - Well, it would be valuable because imagine the situation where youre browsing on say some medical condition that you dont want other people to know about. That could be used in a way that you would lose out on.
Graihagh - Blackmail maybe?
Peter - Blackmail, exactly. I was thinking also your medical insurance company might be. Im sure it wouldnt go that far. Its data that you want to keep private to yourself. Your religion, theres a number of other things you could be looking at looking at.
Graihagh - And thats not safe - this information wont be safe in your opinion?
Peter - Not at all! All these databases are hacked. But youve mentioned a step too far. At the moment we of course, in principle, trust our governments, but imagine once this things in place at what point can you continue to trust the government. I mean, there has been change in government in the States, hasnt there?
Graihagh - Well speaking of the States, you know the UK is one of the most surveyed counties in the world. Whats the stance elsewhere, in America say?
Peter - In America, and Australia, and Canada, and New Zealand, for instance, they have a similar system in that they can store this data but they do need a warrant before it can actually be accessed. At the moment this is set up so it just needs a senior manager to say they can look at someones data.
Graihagh - A senior manager! Thats it?
Peter - A senior manager, yes. An inspector rank within the police, for instance.
Graihagh - Wow!
Peter - And another thing, if you want to hide this you can easily. You can hide behind VPNs, which is a virtual private network. Behind whatsapp, for instance, has got its own encoding or encrypting. And, of course, the people who want to hide - will. Theyll put these systems in place. An HTTPS, which is a secure site used for banking, that data will not be accessible or readable. So it will be the innocent people that will have their data stored and the guilty will have worked a way round it.
