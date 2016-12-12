Science Interviews

Adam Rutherford
Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show All human life is here
Kat - Its been roughly 200,000 years since the first anatomically modern humans, our species Homo sapiens, arose in Africa, and since then weve pretty much got everywhere. Our amazing story is written into our genes, mixed up with genes of the other early humans - such as Neanderthals - that we met and mated with along the way. This genetic journey is the subject of a new book - A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived - by writer, broadcaster and geneticist Adam Rutherford. I caught up with him to find out about the story behind his story of our story.
[Adam]
Kat - Science writer Adam Rutherford, and his book A brief history of everyone who ever lived is available in all good bookshops and online retailers. And if youre in need of another idea for a Christmas present for the genetics buff in your life, my own book, Herding Hemingways Cats - Understanding How our Genes Work, is out now too.
Multimedia
Subscribe Free
Related Content
Not working please enable javascript