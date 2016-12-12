Science Interviews

Interview Mon, 12th Dec 2016

Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz: Early embryos

Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, University of Cambridge

Kat - So, weve just wound the clock back to the beginning of human history, now lets tick back to the very start of each individual human life - the moment of fertilisation when egg and sperm meet. In 1978, the world welcomed Louise Brown, the first test-tube baby born by in vitro fertilisation, or IVF. Her birth sparked a heated debate about reproductive technology, and in particular, the use of human embryos for research purposes. This led to the so-called Warnock report in 1984, based on the deliberations of a committee chaired by Baroness Mary Warnock, which in turn led to 1990 legislation establishing the UK Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority and a law banning research on human embryos grown in the lab for longer than 14 days. Until this year, this was thought to be quite a long period, as nobody was managing to grow embryos past 6 or so day, when theyre a little football of cells known as a blastocyst. Then in May 2016, Cambridge Universitys Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz and her team managed to keep embryos growing in the lab for a staggering 13 days. So should we change the law to go further and grow embryos for longer? I met up with Magdalena at a recent (and rather noisy) conference run by the Progress Educational Trust to discuss exactly this question.

Kat - Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz from Cambridge University.

