Interview Thu, 15th Dec 2016

Making the most of preclinical evidence

Manoj Lalu, The Ottawa Hospital

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps

Clinical trials are usually based on findings from animal studies. But, it turns out some of those studies are based on dubious methodology, so a comprehensive review of the background literature is absolutely critical, as clinical investigator Manoj Lalu explains to Chris Smith…

