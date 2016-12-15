Science Interviews

Bill Ja, Scripps Research Institute, Florida
Whenever you eat a big meal, the chances are that you probably feel sleepy afterwards. This is dubbed the food coma effect, and, incredibly, its evident even in flies, as Bill Ja has discovered by filming drosophila eating foods containing different proportions of nutrients. And studying their brains is revealing a lot about why it happens to us too, as he explains to Chris Smith
