Science Interviews

Interview Thu, 15th Dec 2016

The food coma effect

Bill Ja, Scripps Research Institute, Florida

Whenever you eat a big meal, the chances are that you probably feel sleepy afterwards. This is dubbed the food coma effect, and, incredibly, itís evident even in flies, as Bill Ja has discovered by filming drosophila eating foods containing different proportions of nutrients. And studying their brains is revealing a lot about why it happens to us too, as he explains to Chris SmithÖ

