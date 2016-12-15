Science Interviews

Interview Thu, 15th Dec 2016

The food coma effect

Bill Ja, Scripps Research Institute, Florida

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps

Whenever you eat a big meal, the chances are that you probably feel sleepy afterwards. This is dubbed the food coma effect, and, incredibly, its evident even in flies, as Bill Ja has discovered by filming drosophila eating foods containing different proportions of nutrients. And studying their brains is revealing a lot about why it happens to us too, as he explains to Chris Smith

Multimedia

Subscribe Free

Related Content