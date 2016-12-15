Science Interviews

Interview Thu, 15th Dec 2016

Off the beaten track

Ofer Feinerman, Weizmann Institute, Israel

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps

Lets say youre an ant and youve just found a juicy treat; but its too big for you to manage alone, so you retrace your steps to your nest and invite your sisters to come and help you. But the route you took to the treat involved threading your way through several ant-sized tight spots. The food wont fit through there, so even with your nest-mates to help you, you still wont get it home. So what do you do?

Well, thanks to Ofer Feinerman, who has painstakingly videoed ants solving these problems, we now know that the answer is that you literally go off the beaten track; everyone chips in an idea regarding what direction you should all walk in and you pay a bit less attention than normal to the chemical signals that led you to the treat in the first place. Chris Smith hears how it works...

References

Multimedia

Subscribe Free

Related Content