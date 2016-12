Interview Thu, 15th Dec 2016

Diversity in science

Kenny Gibbs, National Institute of General Medical Sciences

itís often claimed that certain groups are under-represented in the workplace, but what do the numbers say? And, in particular, what do they say about science? Kenny Gibbs describes what he's found to Chris Smith...

