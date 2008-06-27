Bouncing Bombs & Deadly Volcanoes!
27 June 2008
How can bombs bounce without going off? Could a volcanic eruption be deadly worldwide? What is St Elmo's Fire? Are computers worse for the environment than planes? We tackle these question this week on Ask the Naked Scientists. We also find out if different parts of our body could have different DNA, investigate how to create a car that cannot be seen on radar, reveal the difference in oil found in Saudi Arabia and find out what a light year is.
