  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Can the radio control my dreams?

10 October 2014
Presented by Chris Smith, Redi Tlhabi.
Play Download

Share

Why do I sneeze in bright light? Can the radio control my dreams?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics