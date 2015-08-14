Can you microwave a cockroach?
14 August 2015
The Naked Scientist told us about a possible universal flu vaccine that is being researched. We then opened the lines to listeners to call in with their science related questions. What happens to a full container of water when you freeze it? Why does it seem to get colder at day break? Do our bodies use 70% of the energy we consume even when we are not active? Should I eat for my blood type? How does a cockroach survive being cooked in a microwave? Why can sheep and goats not mate? Is it beneficial to take molasses if you are anaemic? What causes gravity? If evolution is true, why are we not still evolving?
