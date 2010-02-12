Earth, Space and Winning the Lottery!
Why does the earth spin? Is the moon moving farther away from earth? What are the odds of winning the lottery twice in a row and of getting the same numbers twice? We take on these questions in this week's podcast as well as reveal the difference between blu-ray and DVD's, what will happen when the earth's magnetic poles flip, why certain materials are transparent, and if water changes composition when boiled. Plus, we investigate the potential for life in outer space.
