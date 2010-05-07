  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Earthquakes and Volcanoes!

07 May 2010
Presented by Dave Ansell, Sue Marchant.
Play Download

Share

Do earthquakes shift the earths axis? If the population of China jumped at once would it cause an earthquake? How much lava is inside the earth? Would more eruptions lead to an ice age? We tackle these questions as well as find out what makes stainless steel stainless, why it is colder further out in space, and why wet towels whip harder than dry ones. Plus we investigate how ice found on asteroids could give more evidence for life in outer space.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Christmas Appeal
Other
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News