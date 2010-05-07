Earthquakes and Volcanoes!

  1. Podcasts
07 May 2010
Presented by Dave Ansell, Sue Marchant.
Do earthquakes shift the earths axis? If the population of China jumped at once would it cause an earthquake? How much lava is inside the earth? Would more eruptions lead to an ice age? We tackle these questions as well as find out what makes stainless steel stainless, why it is colder further out in space, and why wet towels whip harder than dry ones. Plus we investigate how ice found on asteroids could give more evidence for life in outer space.

