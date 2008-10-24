Fast Cars and Mysteries of our Galaxy

Is it possible to make a car go 1000mph? Should we believe our cars or our Sat-Navs when calculating our speed? Why can we sometimes see both the Sun and the Moon in the sky? We solve these mysteries on this week's Ask the Naked Scientists, as well as find out if we& jump higher when the Moon is above us, reveal the world's oldest known vegetables, investigate the flu vaccine and discover how to create lightning in a microwave oven!