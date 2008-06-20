Flying Loops and Fungal Tongues

  1. Podcasts
20 June 2008
Presented by Chris Smith.
How do planes fly upside down? How can tongues get fungal infections? Was there another civilisation before humans? Will we be able to predict the future? We tackle these questions on this week's Ask the Naked Scientists. We also find out why we have solstices, if it's possible for our hearts to communcate with machines, investigate how sire temperature is measured and look into why there are worldwide water shortages when there's so much water on earth!

