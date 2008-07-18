Forgetting Memories and Burning Rubber!
Do the cells controlling our memory renew themselves? Where does the rubber go when tyres wear down? What would happen if we grew plants in space? Why do we have earwax? We answer these questions this week on Ask the Naked Scientists. We also find out how coffees can heat themselves, discover how online streaming works, investigate what would happen to water at absolute zero and create sparks by revealing how static electricity forms.
