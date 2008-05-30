  1. Podcasts
Future Power and Outer Space

30 May 2008
Presented by Dave Ansell.
Can we make our own fuel? Or provide our own power? Could there be smarter life than us in outer space? Could other planets have their own Northern Lights? We find out the answer to these questions this week on Ask the Naked Scientists. We also find out if water really does go the other way down the plughole when down under, how water can be used to make both cars and aircrafts faster and if it's possible to create alcohol that never lets us get past that 'merry' stage!

