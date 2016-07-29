  1. Podcasts
How do tornadoes form?

29 July 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
Why do I feel an electric current if I touch the wall when I'm lying on my electric blanket, is it possible to absorb vitamin D through glass, what happens to microbeads from cosmetics, how does a tornado form, with the advancement of artificial intelligence how do we know that radio presenters aren't just robots, can you use electricity to generate more electricity and what medication could be used to eradicate Staphylococcus aureus? Plus, how tomatoes hold the key to fend off plant parasites.

