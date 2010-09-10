Is it Safer to Kiss a Stranger or Touch the Door Handle in a Public Toilet?

Are we at risk when we use public toilets? What can we catch from kissing strangers? Why is it safer to eat cooked rather than rare meat? We take on these risk averse questions as well as find out how the sun burns, why children shouldn't drink coffee, the direction our blood flows around our body and how much ruminent animals and permafrost contribute to our greenhouse gases. Plus, we investigate whether it's more efficient to run our cars on a half or full tank of gas!