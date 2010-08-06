  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Lasers, Atoms and our Universe!

06 August 2010
Presented by Dave Ansell.
Play Download

Share

How do lasers work? Could lasers be used to treat cataracts and blindness as well as our eyesight? Why is a hydrogen atom bigger than a helium one? Why is there no oxygen on other planets? We take on these questions in this week's show as well as find out whether South American Indians can really shrink heads, whether microwaves could be altered to cool food down, if women will survuve longer than men on earth and investigate if it's possible to make artificial gravity out in space!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Other
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video