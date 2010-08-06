Lasers, Atoms and our Universe!

How do lasers work? Could lasers be used to treat cataracts and blindness as well as our eyesight? Why is a hydrogen atom bigger than a helium one? Why is there no oxygen on other planets? We take on these questions in this week's show as well as find out whether South American Indians can really shrink heads, whether microwaves could be altered to cool food down, if women will survuve longer than men on earth and investigate if it's possible to make artificial gravity out in space!