Man-boobs, Hair Cells & Relativity in Rugby

19 May 2010
Presented by Chris Smith.
Ask the Naked Scientists, South Africa! This week we're adding a new member to the Ask! family with a new show on South Africa's flagship station TalkRadio 702. We look at man-boobs, hair cells, relativity at work in rugby, the right way round for your headphones, the getting-cold-causes-colds myth, excito-toxicity, how the immune system works, why asparagus makes urine smell and the lifespan of a fly. Don't know the answer? Then why not Ask the Naked Scientists...

