Moons, Tides and Teabags!

28 November 2008
Presented by Chris Smith.
What would happen if we didn't have tides? If our moon continues moving away from us, will it affect our tides? Why doesn't tea flow out of the bag if the bag is lifted out quickly? We tackle these questions on this week's Ask the Naked Scientists, as well as find out about giant geysers on a moon of Saturn. We also investugate if chillis can be used to cure a cold, find out how people speed read and analyse the psychology behind our signatures.

