  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Moons, Tides and Teabags!

28 November 2008
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

What would happen if we didn't have tides? If our moon continues moving away from us, will it affect our tides? Why doesn't tea flow out of the bag if the bag is lifted out quickly? We tackle these questions on this week's Ask the Naked Scientists, as well as find out about giant geysers on a moon of Saturn. We also investugate if chillis can be used to cure a cold, find out how people speed read and analyse the psychology behind our signatures.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Christmas Appeal
Other
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week