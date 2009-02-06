  1. Podcasts
Phantom Limbs and Electric Shocks

06 February 2009
Presented by Chris Smith.
What is phantom Limb Syndrome? Why don't birds get electrocuted when they land on power lines? Why can a tooth filling give us electric shocks? We tackle these questions on this week's show. We also find out why bears and penguins feet don't freeze on ice, look into the world of dreaming to find out why we each dream differently, reveal why waves are white when they break against the shore and discover what makes an electric train travel.

