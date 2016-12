Can time ever stand still? could we look back in time with a telescope? Could we see and stop a meteor in space? We tackle these questions on this week's Ask the Naked Scientists. We'll also be finding ou how decaffeinated coffee is made, if guns need oxygen to fire, and why oil makes paper translucent. Plus we'll reveal how to drop bread without it landing butte-side down and how to get an egg into a bottle without breaking it!