  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Soap, Water and Tidal Power

11 December 2009
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

How do facial scrubs work to remove spots and oil from our skin? does hot water freeze faster than cold water? Why do we not make more use of tidal power? We take on these questions in this week's show as well as reveal why we faint, how close our genes are to our ape ancestors and what legionnaires diseases is and how to prevent it. Plus we discuss the effects of obesity on our health and whether our organs are unique to each individual!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Christmas Appeal
Other
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists