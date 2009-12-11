Soap, Water and Tidal Power
11 December 2009
How do facial scrubs work to remove spots and oil from our skin? does hot water freeze faster than cold water? Why do we not make more use of tidal power? We take on these questions in this week's show as well as reveal why we faint, how close our genes are to our ape ancestors and what legionnaires diseases is and how to prevent it. Plus we discuss the effects of obesity on our health and whether our organs are unique to each individual!
