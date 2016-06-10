  1. Podcasts
What causes light to move?

10 June 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
How does light move without force, is there a connection between migraines and an electrical storm, what causes Parkinson's Disease, how do you treat Job syndrome, why would falling asleep cause leg contractions, what's the best way to boost your immune system, how does momentum affect impact in a crash, how bad is Uveitis and would it be hypothetically possible to observe the big bang? Plus, bone marrow transplants for multiple sclerosis treatment.

