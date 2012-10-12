  1. Podcasts
Why are aeroplane doors always on the left?

12 October 2012
Why is skin the mouths of animals pink? Why doesn't water immediately fall out of clouds? How do we use light to send information into space? Why did a stomach explode after a liquid nitrogen cocktail? What are chimaeras? How will Felix Baumgartner get to the edge of space for his free-fall jump? Why is your breath both hot and cold against your hand? Why are the entry doors to an aeroplane always on the left side? And why do toenails seem to grow more slowly than fingernails? Join Chris for another rampage through the best science questions South Africa has to offer!

