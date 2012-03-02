  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Why do Bubbles go Down in Guinness?

02 March 2012
Presented by Chris Smith, Redi Tlhabi.
Play Download

Share

What does the genetic fingerprint of Ozti, the 5300-year-old Alpine iceman, reveal? Why do the bubbles in a glass of Guinness appear to be defying the laws of physics? Could we replace food with pills? Why did a dead bee still sting me? Is there any evidence that Voodoo does do anything? Why do balloons go bang? How do ducklings recognise their mothers? And why are planets round? Join Dr Chris for this week's crop of top science questions from South Africa...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists