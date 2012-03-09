  1. Podcasts
Why do Whales have Horizontal Tails?

09 March 2012
Presented by Chris Smith, Redi Tlhabi.
Does alcohol affect men and women the same way? Do other animals menstruate? Does intensive training affect a woman's fertility? Is it bad for birds to drink from my swimming pool? Should I shower during a thunderstorm? What causes a febrile convulsion? What is photocatalysis? Who gets gallstones and what are they? Why do whales have horizontal tails? Join Dr Chris on Talk Radio 702 for this week's select crop of top science questions...

