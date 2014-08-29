Skip to main content
The Naked Scientists
Toggle navigation
Login
Register
Podcasts
The Naked Scientists
eLife
Naked Genetics
Naked Astronomy
In short
Naked Neuroscience
Ask! The Naked Scientists
Question of the Week
Archive
Video
Articles
Science News
Features
Interviews
Answers to Science Questions
Get Naked
Science Forum
Do an Experiment
Ask a Question
About
Meet the team
Our Sponsors
User menu
Login
Register
Search
Apply
Podcasts
Ask! The Naked Scientists
Why does running water make you need the loo?
29 August 2014
Presented by
Chris Smith
,
Redi Tlhabi
.
400px-Toilet_in_german_theater_munich.JPG
Play
Download
Share
email
facebook
linkedin
twitter
google+
pinterest
Why does running water make you need the loo?
Previous
Can we use solar panels in space?
Next
The problem with passports
Add a comment
Your name
Comment
*
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Post
Leave this field blank
Featured
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Load more
Pause
Play
Stop
Stream
Unmute
Mute
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your
Flash plugin
.
Add a comment