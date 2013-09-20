  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Why does the Universe Spin?

20 September 2013
Presented by Chris Smith, Redi Tlhabi.
Play Download

Share

Why scratch your head if you don't know the answer? What about the Earth made the dinosaurs so big? Why does the Universe spin? Is the Sun seem brighter in the morning than the evening? Are autistic people particularly at home with computers? Why do effervescent tablets fizz only in water? Why do Parkinson's patients sleepwalk without difficulty? Plus, news of a decoy molecule that can treat dwarfism and what earwax has revealed about blue whales...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Christmas Appeal
Features
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists