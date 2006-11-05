  1. Podcasts
Naked Science Question and Answer and Record Breaking Fireworks

05 November 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Dave Ansell, Kat Arney.
Why scratch your head at science when Dr Chris, Dr Dave and Dr Kat are here to answer all you questions?! In this week's question and answer special, we discover why liquid washing tablets don't dissolve from the inside, why some genetic diseases only manifest in later life, is gravity constant, and why do men get hairy nostrils and ears when they hit sixty? There will also be a fireworks special in hounour of bonfire night including Dr Roy Lowry, who hold the record for firing the most rockets in five seconds, and Derek and Dave pull out an angle grinder for some sparkly Kitchen Science.

