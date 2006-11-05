  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Naked Science Question and Answer and Record Breaking Fireworks

05 November 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Dave Ansell, Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

Why scratch your head at science when Dr Chris, Dr Dave and Dr Kat are here to answer all you questions?! In this week's question and answer special, we discover why liquid washing tablets don't dissolve from the inside, why some genetic diseases only manifest in later life, is gravity constant, and why do men get hairy nostrils and ears when they hit sixty? There will also be a fireworks special in hounour of bonfire night including Dr Roy Lowry, who hold the record for firing the most rockets in five seconds, and Derek and Dave pull out an angle grinder for some sparkly Kitchen Science.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics