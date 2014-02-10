  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Is green snot better than yellow?

10 February 2014
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

Does the colour of your snot signify the severity or stage of your cold?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Christmas Appeal
Other
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists