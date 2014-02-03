  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

How can I get rid of deodorant stains?

03 February 2014
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

What causes deodorant stains on clothing, and what's the best way to get rid of them?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Stepping back in time
Geology
Christmas Appeal
Features
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics