  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

How many people can Earth support?

02 October 2013
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

We examine whether Earth can sustainably support this many humans.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Stem Cells
Christmas Appeal
Features
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience