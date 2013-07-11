  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Power from Poo?

11 July 2013
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

Can we get power from poo? We get excited over excrement!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Other
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video