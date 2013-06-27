  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Punching into free will

27 June 2013
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.

Share

How does training affect conscious control? What happens to automatic movements as we age?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Christmas Appeal
Other
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics