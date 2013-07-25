  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Sweeties: suck or crunch?

25 July 2013
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

We brush away at this question: is it better for your teeth to suck on, or chew, your sweets?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Other
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife