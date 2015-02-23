  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Why do I urinate more in the cold?

23 February 2015
Presented by Khalil Thirlaway.
Play Download

Share

Have you ever noticed that you urinate more frequently in cold weather? Why does this happen?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Features
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive