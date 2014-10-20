  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Why do leaves turn red in autumn?

20 October 2014
Presented by Amelia Perry.
Play Download

Share

Why do leaves turn red in the autumn? And how do they know when it is time to drop?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Stepping back in time
Geology
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Christmas Appeal
Features
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists