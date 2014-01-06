  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Why don't electrons fall into the atomic nucleus?

06 January 2014
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

Why don't electrons crash into the centres of atoms?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Stepping back in time
Geology