Safe Water and Vaccines
26 February 2010
This week we bring you the latest news from the world of science including how scientists have used their understanding of the resurrection plant to create potential vaccines that can survive in hot climates without refrigeration. We also hear about the NEPAD water initiative and how it plans to provide greater access to safe water and sanitation in Southern Africa. Plus, we investigate if snowy rooftops could limit climate change, in Question of the week!
