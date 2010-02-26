  1. Podcasts

Safe Water and Vaccines

26 February 2010
Presented by Meera Senthilingam.
Play Download

Share

This week we bring you the latest news from the world of science including how scientists have used their understanding of the resurrection plant to create potential vaccines that can survive in hot climates without refrigeration. We also hear about the NEPAD water initiative and how it plans to provide greater access to safe water and sanitation in Southern Africa. Plus, we investigate if snowy rooftops could limit climate change, in Question of the week!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Christmas Appeal
Other
Stepping back in time
Geology
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video