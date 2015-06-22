75 million year-old Dinosaur Cells found

While Jurassic World may be wowing the crowds at the cinema, a new study from researchers at Imperial College has been making waves in the world of real-life dinosaurs. Although scientists have previously found evidence for soft tissues, such as blood, in very well-preserved dinosaur fossils, this has been controversial. Now cutting-edge microscopy techniques have revealed what looks like blood cells and even protein fibres in fossilised bones dating back 75 million years. Kat Arney took a trip to the Natural History Museum to meet the fossils - as well as researcher Susannah Maidment - to dig a bit deeper.