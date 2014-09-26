Best place for cardiac arrest

A cardiac arrest is when a person's heart stops beating and they collapse. It affects 30,000 people every year in the UK. The majority of these occur outside the hospital setting and they're frequently fatal. But how should they be managed - by attempting to resuscitate the victim at the scene, or by rushing them to hospital in an Ambulance? Emergency Medicine specialist Bruce Adams, from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio says bringing the patient in is the best call, but Bristol-based emergency medicine consultant Jonathan Benger disagrees and says that calling an Ambulance is a waste of resources and doesn't improve outcomes...