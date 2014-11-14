  1. Podcasts
Body Clocks

14 November 2014
Presented by Kat Arney.
Are you a morning person or a night owl? Whichever you are, your daily rhythm is determined by your circadian clock - powered by a small group of cells in the brain - and it tells you when to get up and when to sleep. Now Professor Bill Wisden and his team at Imperial College have discovered a second biological clock in the brain, located in a little cluster of nerve cells that produce a chemical called histamine, which helps to wake us up. Kat spoke to him to find out more about this molecular alarm clock.

