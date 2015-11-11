Cambridge Graphene Technology Day

Back in August we did a show all about the super material graphene. At the molecular level, a sheet of graphene looks a bit like chicken wire and is only a single atomic layer thick, if you were to pile up lots of these single layers you'd get graphite, just like the led in a pencil. For the first time in the UK more than 40 companies from around the world came together to show the latest in graphene related technologies. Connie Orbach went along to see what she could find and started by talking to Gaute Juliussen from the graphine production company Graphitene.