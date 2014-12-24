  1. Podcasts
Cartoons are deadly (for lead roles)

24 December 2014
Whether it's an outing to the cinema or gathered in the living room, films are a great way to spend time as a family at Christmas. If children are involved, the choice of title will often be made with them in mind. Reservoir Dogs might be shelved in favour of Shrek, perhaps. We tend to assume that films aimed at children are less likely to involve complex, frightening or upsetting themes, such as death. Not so, according to a recent study published in the British Medical Journal which found two and a half times more death in children's cartoons than grown-up films. Khalil Thirlaway talks to James Kirkbride from University College London to find out more.

